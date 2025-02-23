Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Denver PWM LLC

Denver PWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 156.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,349 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.0% of Denver PWM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $28.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.