Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Secure Property Development & Investment shares last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 912,000 shares.
Secure Property Development & Investment Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.29. The stock has a market cap of £6.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42.
Secure Property Development & Investment Company Profile
Secure Property Development and Investment plc is an AIM listed property development and investment company focused on the South East European markets. The Company's strategy is focused on generating healthy investment returns principally derived from: the operation of income generating commercial properties and capital appreciation through investment in high yield real estate assets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Secure Property Development & Investment
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Property Development & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Property Development & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.