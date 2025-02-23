Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.37. 3,781,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 13,342,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SERV. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Serve Robotics in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

In other news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,230,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,367,748.40. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Touraj Parang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,163,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,072.61. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Serve Robotics by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $1,279,000.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

