Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $165.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

