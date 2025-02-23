South Dakota Investment Council Sells 32,202 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,202 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth $68,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $97.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $104.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.25%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

