Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.78 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 166120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

