ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises about 2.4% of ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 9,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $117,005.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,040.92. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.0 %

PEG opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.92%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

