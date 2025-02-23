Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 422 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $261.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

