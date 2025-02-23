Summit Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $196.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $176.09 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.14 and a 200 day moving average of $195.85.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

