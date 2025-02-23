The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 2.8% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7,559.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,667,000 after purchasing an additional 878,163 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 490,120 shares of company stock valued at $40,127,472. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

