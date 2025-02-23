The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $71.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.42.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.54%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

