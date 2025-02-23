Top Bitcoin Stocks To Consider – February 22nd

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and Riot Platforms are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,220,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,849,086. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,807,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,950,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. MARA has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 5.76.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,694,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,869,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 4.23.

