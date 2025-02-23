Toyota Tsusho (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Toyota Tsusho Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.

About Toyota Tsusho

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

