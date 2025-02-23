Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $594,000 Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 82.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This trade represents a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total value of $8,052,574.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,794.20. This represents a 81.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,685 shares of company stock worth $9,414,112 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE INGR opened at $128.07 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.51 and a twelve month high of $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.50.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.96%.
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
