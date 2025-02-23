Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 441 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter valued at $4,215,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 58,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FMS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.60 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

FMS stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

