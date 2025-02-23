Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $143,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $124.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $135.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NetApp from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna downgraded NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $2,529,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,114.01. The trade was a 44.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total value of $52,672.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,063.95. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,341 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

