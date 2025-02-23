Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and traded as low as $4.50. Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 236,558 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VWDRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Fearnley Fonds raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

