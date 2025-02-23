Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 199.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,109,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071,267 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $72,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,388.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,641,000 after buying an additional 1,475,804 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 569,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after buying an additional 372,515 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 196,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 129,003 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.