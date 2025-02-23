Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $30.56. 1,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

