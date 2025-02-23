World Equity Group Inc. Acquires 73,426 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,426 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of World Equity Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $14,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,712,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,718,000 after buying an additional 150,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,148.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after buying an additional 413,979 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $21,644,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 311,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after buying an additional 41,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,639.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 310,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,200,000 after buying an additional 304,146 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $66.63 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.17.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

