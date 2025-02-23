World Equity Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 111.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $279.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.01 and its 200-day moving average is $277.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

