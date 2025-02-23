Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 3,813,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 5,537,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial raised Zomedica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Zomedica Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Zomedica

The company has a market cap of $117.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zomedica in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Zomedica by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zomedica by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 383,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

