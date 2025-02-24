10,256 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by Portland Financial Advisors Inc

Portland Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 1.8% of Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $69.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $72.08.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

