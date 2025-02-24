130,808 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Bought by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 130,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 194,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,322,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,632.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,411,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,089,000 after buying an additional 106,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,752.88. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $154.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.48. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.61 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

