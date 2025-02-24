20,881 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Bought by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 183,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 98,719 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $44,008,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

NYSE CP opened at $77.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.62%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

