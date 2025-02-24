448 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its holdings in Saia by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 21,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Saia by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Saia Stock Down 10.4 %

SAIA opened at $406.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.15. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.90 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.41.

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total transaction of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. The trade was a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

