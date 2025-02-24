5,473 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Portland Financial Advisors Inc

Portland Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.33 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

