69,590 Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Acquired by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MWA. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 434.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 468.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 26,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $653,188.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,356.22. This trade represents a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 57,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,488,684.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,424.56. The trade was a 57.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $25.29 on Monday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MWA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

