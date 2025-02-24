ai16z (AI16Z) Price Tops $0.32

ai16z (AI16Z) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. ai16z has a market capitalization of $356.69 million and $67.86 million worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ai16z token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ai16z has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95,569.80 or 0.99793512 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,111.13 or 0.99314565 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ai16z Profile

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,999,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,685 tokens. ai16z’s official website is elizaos.ai. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @ai16zdao.

ai16z Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,999,149.52268463. The last known price of ai16z is 0.33411452 USD and is down -12.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $72,559,662.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elizaos.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ai16z directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ai16z should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ai16z using one of the exchanges listed above.

