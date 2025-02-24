Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $143.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $145.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.