Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,738 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 509,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $28,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 62,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,356,000 after buying an additional 267,973 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $68.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.57. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $70.31. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
