Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04, RTT News reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. Apartment Investment and Management updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.500-1.600 EPS.
Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 0.3 %
AIV stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.94. 942,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.38. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.
Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
