BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $747,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Unilever by 981.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,076,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,216 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,547,000 after buying an additional 1,114,177 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 493.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,105,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,785,000 after buying an additional 918,841 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 7,466.0% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after buying an additional 621,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $23,488,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $56.14 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

