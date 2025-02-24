BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GJAN. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:GJAN opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

