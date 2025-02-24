BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

BCRX stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

