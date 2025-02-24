Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.8% of Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 136,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,799,000 after buying an additional 101,926 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,389,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $526.08 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $523.39 and its 200 day moving average is $501.59.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

