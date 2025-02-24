Cape ANN Savings Bank Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cape ANN Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Waste Management by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,765,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,537,000 after buying an additional 709,678 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Waste Management by 11.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 10.7% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Waste Management from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 4,000 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.89, for a total transaction of $903,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,967.59. This trade represents a 17.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $1,016,421.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,052,881.80. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,340. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $227.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $230.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.