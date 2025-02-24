Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Bank of America

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Celanese alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CE

Celanese Stock Up 0.3 %

CE stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.75. Celanese has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Celanese by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,618,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818,993 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Celanese by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,230,000 after buying an additional 2,036,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,500,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,931,000 after buying an additional 136,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,334 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.