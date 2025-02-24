Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

