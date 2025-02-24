Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Down 10% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) fell 10% during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.99. 362,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 550,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on VLRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $4,550,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $623,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $812.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

