Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 660,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 2.5% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $135,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FI stock opened at $232.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.81 and its 200-day moving average is $198.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $237.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

