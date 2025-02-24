DA Davidson Lowers Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target to $14.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE:WNC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,991. The company has a market capitalization of $495.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael N. Pettit sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $25,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,132.13. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

