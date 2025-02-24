Delta Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 105,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 412,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 673,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,577,000 after purchasing an additional 34,214 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 280,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,154,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $78.51 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

