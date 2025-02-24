Delta Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,737.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $5,153,556.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,601. The trade was a 91.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at $920,907,971.03. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $56.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average is $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

