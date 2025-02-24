Digital Media Stocks To Follow Now – February 21st

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to shares of companies that specialize in the creation, distribution, or services of digital content. These may include firms involved in digital advertising, streaming services, social media, online gaming, and other digital entertainment or information services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded up $8.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.29. The stock had a trading volume of 45,058,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,323,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.42. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $145.30. The stock has a market cap of $342.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $450.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,659. The stock has a market cap of $195.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.31. The company had a trading volume of 451,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,822. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $135.54 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Featured Articles