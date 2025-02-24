Electronic Arts Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

Electronic Arts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years. Electronic Arts has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.25. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $234,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,935.22. This represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $130,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,126.76. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,095. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

