Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 260.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 216,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $143,474.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,781.83. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equifax from $321.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.13.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $238.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.86. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.02 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

