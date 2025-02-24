Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Stock Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $13,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EG opened at $337.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.73. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $327.37 and a 52 week high of $407.30.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.50.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

