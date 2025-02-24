Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 910.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,926,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,622,000 after buying an additional 2,636,869 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 83.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 231,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,417,000 after purchasing an additional 105,390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 89.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 220,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,621,000 after purchasing an additional 104,366 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $43,801,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Ferrari by 101.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 155,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,290,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RACE opened at $503.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $399.27 and a 12 month high of $508.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $444.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RACE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.14.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

