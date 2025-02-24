First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,175 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

VONG opened at $104.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.25. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $107.96. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

